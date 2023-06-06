Regina residents ready to make a splash as 4 outdoor pools set to open this week

Send this page to someone via email

Regina swimmers are preparing to make a splash as four outdoor pools in the city are set to open this week.

Starting on Thursday, the City of Regina’s outdoor pools — Regent, Maple Leaf, Buffalo Meadows and the new Wascana Pool — will open their doors to the public.

“Wascana Pool will host a family friendly pool party featuring DJ music, draw prizes and a complimentary treat for the first 500 people in attendance,” according to the release.

“Everyone is invited to come and experience the new exciting spot for summer fun. For all the details, visit the City of Regina Facebook event page.”

Wascana Pool will celebrate with an official grand opening on June 15 from 2:30-8 p.m. Massey Pool is undergoing essential repairs and is scheduled to open on June 22.

Story continues below advertisement

The City reminds residents who are looking for more than just leisure swim this summer that there are lots of activities at the pools.

“Favourite returning activities include drop-in and registered swimming lessons, adapted swimming lessons, Adapted Family Leisure Swim, and Aquacise,” stated the City. “There will also be $5 family swims, ages 13-18 can attend a Toonie Teen Swims and young children will have dedicated preschool swim time.”

However, all activities at Maple Leaf and Buffalo Meadows are free but there are registration requirements, swim times and classes differ per pool. The City reminds residents to also take advantage of the city-owned spray pads available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. all summer long.