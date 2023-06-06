Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Toronto-area schools changing outdoor breaks amidst wildfire smoke

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 6, 2023 5:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Active forest fires rise in Ontario'
Active forest fires rise in Ontario
RELATED: Alberta, Nova Scotia and Quebec have seen large swaths of land and even homes consumed by fire. Ontario has seen active forest fires increase, particularly in the province’s northeast. As Shallima Maharaj reports, officials are on high alert.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Some schools in the Greater Toronto Area are warning students they will have to start taking breaks inside as wildfire smoke cloaks the region.

Environment Canada issued an air quality statement for Toronto and its surrounding cities warning of high pollution coming from forest fires in Ontario and Quebec.

In a statement on Tuesday, York Region District School Board said air quality issues meant it would keep students inside during recess on Wednesday.

“Any outdoor activities planned for tomorrow will be rescheduled or modified to be held indoors,” the school board said.

Trending Now

Durham District School Board issued a similar statement, although it said only students and staff with health conditions that could be made worse by the smoke should stay indoors.

“Where possible, schools may reduce or reschedule heavy outdoor activities to the gymnasium,” the Durham board said.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News contacted the Toronto District School Board to ask about its plans.

More on Science and Tech
WildfireTDSBGreater Toronto AreaAir QualityToronto District School BoardDurham District School BoardDDSBYRDSBToronto wildfire smokeYork Region District Scool Board
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content