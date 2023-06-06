Toronto-area schools changing outdoor breaks amidst wildfire smoke

Send this page to someone via email

Some schools in the Greater Toronto Area are warning students they will have to start taking breaks inside as wildfire smoke cloaks the region.

Environment Canada issued an air quality statement for Toronto and its surrounding cities warning of high pollution coming from forest fires in Ontario and Quebec.

In a statement on Tuesday, York Region District School Board said air quality issues meant it would keep students inside during recess on Wednesday.

“Any outdoor activities planned for tomorrow will be rescheduled or modified to be held indoors,” the school board said.

Durham District School Board issued a similar statement, although it said only students and staff with health conditions that could be made worse by the smoke should stay indoors.

“Where possible, schools may reduce or reschedule heavy outdoor activities to the gymnasium,” the Durham board said.

Global News contacted the Toronto District School Board to ask about its plans.