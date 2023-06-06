‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after breaching Surrey house arrest

Send this page to someone via email

The Metro Vancouver public is being asked to keep an eye out for an “armed and dangerous” man who recently removed his electronic monitoring device and left his court-ordered residence in Surrey.

Kwabena Bosiako was under 24/7 house arrest with conditions, awaiting trial in relation to an alleged armed robbery at a car dealership in Port Coquitlam on Nov. 22, 2022. He disappeared last Friday.

At the time, the incident was described as a “collective, highly-violent event” by Coquitlam RCMP that physically injured several staff members.

0:46 ‘Collective, highly-violent event’: Coquitlam RCMP on chaotic incident and concern for community

Bosiako, a repeat offender, is charged with multiple counts of robbery, using an authorized firearm, discharging a firearm with intent and flight from police according to a Tuesday news release from Surrey RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

“Based on this previous incident, police believe he poses a risk to public safety and are actively seeking to locate him. He should be considered armed and dangerous, and the public is advised to call 911 if they see him,” RCMP wrote in the release.

Bosiako was due in Vancouver Provincial Court on Monday and has several other court dates in Vancouver and Port Coquitlam scheduled this year.

A warrant for Bosiako’s arrest was issued from Burnaby on Monday in relation to the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. He’s described as a 22-year-old man, five feet 11 inches tall and about 186 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.