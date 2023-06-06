Evacuations underway after ‘singnificant’ gas leak detected near Toronto’s Michael Garron Hospital

See more sharing options

Evacuations are underway in an area of downtown Toronto after a gas leak was detected near Michael Garron Hospital.

Toronto police said a large gas line was struck on Mortimer Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the gas smell in the area is strong.

Officers said buildings, residences and people in parks in the area were being notified of evacuations.

“Pedestrians in the area use caution and avoid the area,” police wrote in a tweet.

According to police, emergency patients at Michael Garron Hospital are being re-directed, but not evacuated.

RH McGregor Elementary School is was also sheltering in place, and the East York Civic Centre was evacuated.

Officers said Toronto Transit Commission buses were on scene for displaced residents.

Toronto Fire Services said crews were dealing with a “significant gas leak.”

“TFS crews taking precautionary measures and taking gas readings in and around (the) building,” the service wrote in a tweet.

Toronto fire said it was waiting for Enbridge to cap the leak.

Officials said no injuries had been reported.

