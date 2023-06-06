1 airlifted, 2 others hurt in Hwy 118 collision in Haliburton County: OPP

One person was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital and two others were injured following a three-vehicle collision on Highway 118 in Haliburton County on Monday afternoon.
Haliburton Highlands OPP said the collision at the intersection of Highway 118 at Kushog Lake Road near the hamlet of Carnavron was reported at around 1:50 p.m.
Police say the collision involved a coach bus with passengers, a pickup truck and an SUV.
OPP say one of the drivers was airlifted by an Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries. The other two drivers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Highway 118 was closed between Queens Line Road and Highway 35, and reopened around 7 p.m.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
