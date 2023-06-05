Hot weather to persist until next week, Environment Canada meteorologist cautions

As scorching temperatures continue to grip Saskatchewan, Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist, Sara Hoffman, predicts that the hot weather will persist until next week.

Heat warnings have been issued for a significant portion of southeastern Saskatchewan, including Regina, while other areas, such as Saskatoon and many other southern regions, are being monitored closely.

The oppressive heat, originating from southern Manitoba, prompted the issuance of heat alerts as temperatures soared above 33 C during the day and remained above 16 C throughout the night. Of particular concern is the high overnight low, which intensifies the risk of heat-related illnesses.

“When individuals cannot find relief from the heat at night, the impact tends to compound, leading to an increased incidence of heat-related ailments,” explained Hoffman.

Hoffman anticipates that the heat will stay with us until at least the week, noting that the current temperatures are more typical of mid-July. Furthermore, the humidity in the air contributes to the sticky and uncomfortable conditions. This is a result of moisture emanating from the south, as well as recent showers that offered some much-needed respite following a dry spell.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the consecutive storms that hit Regina were overwhelming and led to flooding last week.

4:02 Severe weather season heating up in Saskatchewan

To mitigate the risks associated with the sweltering heat, Hoffman advises residents to limit their exposure to outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day. She suggests scheduling activities before 11 a.m. or after 4 p.m. when temperatures are slightly milder. Staying adequately hydrated, she says, is essential throughout this period, as dehydration can set in quickly. It is crucial to recognize that heat affects individuals of all ages, and Hoffman warns against underestimating its impact.

“We often witness individuals who believe they are immune to the heat, engaging in activities like golfing, only to experience heatstroke afterward,” she said, saying taking regular breaks, seeking shade, or finding a cool indoor environment are good measures to fight off the heat’s effects.

When Global News interviewed locals in Saskatoon about the prevailing hot weather, many agreed that air conditioning was a godsend. Despite the heat, most Saskatonians seemed to embrace the summer warmth.

Story continues below advertisement

However, Hoffman urges everyone to remain cautious, emphasizing that even during this atypical time of year, extreme heat can be dangerous. Although the current temperatures are exceptionally high, Hoffman does not anticipate any heat records to be broken in the upcoming week.

As the hot weather lingers, everyone is advised to stay updated on weather alerts and take necessary precautions to stay cool and safe during this heatwave.