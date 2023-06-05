Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Car crashes into Wawanesa building; Manitoba RCMP investigate threats

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 5, 2023 4:47 pm
Manitoba RCMP says a car crashed into a building in Wawanesa which created a large hole in the building. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP says a car crashed into a building in Wawanesa which created a large hole in the building. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba RCMP say a car crashed into a building in Wawanesa, Man., creating a large hole.

On Friday, at 4:15 p.m. RCMP went to a building on Main Street at 4th Street for reports of a single-vehicle collision.

Police say they were met with a large crowd when they arrived on scene and they saw a large hole in the front of the building.

Through their investigation, police learned a 42-year-old woman was driving an SUV that crashed into the building. The vehicle went backward and then forward into the building again before she backed the vehicle out of the building.

Police say the driver got out of the SUV and was taken to the hospital where she was treated for minor injuries and released.

Trending Now

A number of people were inside the building at the time of the collision by none of them were physically injured.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP says threats were made to the business by the driver of the SUV prior to the collision and charges are pending.

More on Canada
RCMPManitobaCollisionCar crashDamageWawanesaWawanesa Building
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content