Car crashes into Wawanesa building; Manitoba RCMP investigate threats

Manitoba RCMP say a car crashed into a building in Wawanesa, Man., creating a large hole.

On Friday, at 4:15 p.m. RCMP went to a building on Main Street at 4th Street for reports of a single-vehicle collision.

Police say they were met with a large crowd when they arrived on scene and they saw a large hole in the front of the building.

Through their investigation, police learned a 42-year-old woman was driving an SUV that crashed into the building. The vehicle went backward and then forward into the building again before she backed the vehicle out of the building.

Police say the driver got out of the SUV and was taken to the hospital where she was treated for minor injuries and released.

A number of people were inside the building at the time of the collision by none of them were physically injured.

RCMP says threats were made to the business by the driver of the SUV prior to the collision and charges are pending.