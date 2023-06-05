Halifax-area wildfire evacuees grateful to begin returning home

Send this page to someone via email

The buzz is back in the surrounding communities of Tantallon — about a 30-minute drive from downtown Halifax — now that wildfire evacuation orders are being lifted.

A wildfire, which broke out on May 28, destroyed about 200 buildings, including 150 homes, and forced the evacuation of more than 16,400 people.

In the community of Haliburton Hills, long-awaited packages are being delivered and mailboxes are filling to the brim.

But while many residents are returning home for the first time in days, they say it doesn’t feel like “home sweet home” just yet.

“The first night, it was difficult to really sleep,” said resident Gregg Helmke, who described the situation as “odd.”

“Any time you heard a siren, you kind of click to that.”

Sarah Smith, who was also returning home, said there was a lot to clean up after being out of the home for over a week.

“It’s pretty weird. Everything smelt pretty smoky. I guess we had forgot a couple windows open so it smelt pretty bad in the house,” she said.

“But we were very fortunate and all we lost was our food.”

Local councillor Pam Lovelace said it’s been a difficult time for her constituents. Some are still waiting to see what condition their homes are in.

“For those who have been able to come home, welcome home. And for those who have not yet been able to come home, please be patient. We’re almost there,” Lovelace said.

Patiently waiting is becoming a tougher task for residents who still haven’t been allowed back. Halifax Regional Municipality officials say evacuation zones are still being assessed and orders will be lifted when it’s safe.

“It’s hard on the kids,” said evacuee Robbie McClure.

“They’re missing their things, their rooms. But as an adult, I guess I can understand the circumstances that I got to wait.”

About 4,886 residents are still displaced from evacuation areas.

