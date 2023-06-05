Googly eyes and glue guns: drag sock puppet crafting event in Waterloo open to all

The men behind the Gay Crafting League’s drag sock puppet night in Waterloo, Ont., want you to know that while making sock puppets is not a sport, it can still get competitive.

“It’s no formal competition but there’s always a one-upmanship in terms of who can glue on the most googly eyes or add the most sequins or embellish the most,” Aaron Huntly told Global News jokingly about Wednesday’s crafting event at Revive Game Bar.

“I think that’s the kind of fun that we’re trying to encourage is really through that ridiculousness; just letting loose and allowing yourself the opportunity to make something that maybe isn’t completely beautiful that you really enjoyed making.”

Wednesday night’s event is being hosted by Huntly and Robbie Krete, two unathletic men from Cambridge who recently formed the GCL, in part, to find some of the bonds that sporting teams can bring people.

“I guess the idea started because we love the idea of a league and the camaraderie that comes with that and that sense of community,” Huntly said.

“But I would say neither of us is particularly sports-oriented, so we were looking for other opportunities to participate in community events that sort of have that same level of community spirit without requiring that sporting capability.”

The pair have been to a number of crafting events and were looking to host something that was a little more whimsical.

“We had been to a few events locally here in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, where they were crafting-based events, basically getting together with different makers and doing some kind of an art project, which was fun, but I think lacked the childhood excitement that we felt of our childhood crafting,” Huntly explained.

“So, you know, basic things that require very little skill: gluing things together, abundance of materials, things that sort of bring you a lot of joy.”

While the event is being hosted by the Gay Crafting League, the pair wanted everyone to know that all are welcome on Wednesday at Revive Game Bar.

“We want to make sure that everyone feels welcome to come and enjoy themselves,” said Huntly. “And it’s really is supposed to be a space that people are free to feel, to be themselves, whatever that might be.”

There is room for 40 people to operate glue guns and scissors (while increasing the crafting challenge level by consuming libations) although the two men are hoping that things will grow going forward.

The pair would only provide a hint as to what the future holds for the Gay Crafting League.

“The one thing we can guarantee is there will be googly eyes there,” Huntly explained.

“The next one hopefully will be bigger and more extravagant, more ridiculous in terms of the opportunities to sort of embellish something. Lots of thoughts but nothing formal yet though.”

Tickets for Wednesday’s event are $30 with a portion of the proceeds going to ACCKWA (AIDS Committee of Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo & Area).