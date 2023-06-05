Man shot dead in Dorval parking lot

See more sharing options

Montreal police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in a Dorval parking lot Monday afternoon.

Police were alerted to the incident by a 911 call reporting gunshots had been heard just outside a business located on St-Régis Boulevard near Deacon Avenue in the busy commercial district.

Montreal police spokesperson Jeanne Drouin said it happened just before 1 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the upper body. The 53-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

Police did not release the victim’s identity.

A perimeter was set up to protect the scene and allow for the investigation.

No arrests have been made.