Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man shot dead in Dorval parking lot

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted June 5, 2023 2:50 pm
Montreal police are investigating fatal shooting in Dorval Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
Montreal police are investigating fatal shooting in Dorval Monday afternoon. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in a Dorval parking lot Monday afternoon.

Police were alerted to the incident by a 911 call reporting gunshots had been heard just outside a business located on St-Régis Boulevard near Deacon Avenue in the busy commercial district.

Montreal police spokesperson Jeanne Drouin said it happened just before 1 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the upper body. The 53-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

Police did not release the victim’s identity.

A perimeter was set up to protect the scene and allow for the investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Gunshots downtown Montreal'
Gunshots downtown Montreal
Fatal ShootingDorvalMontreal crimeMontreal shootingshooting deathDorval Shootingdorval shooting deathman shot Dorval
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content