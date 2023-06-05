Staff preparing to deliver Future Ready report to Guelph council

Send this page to someone via email

A report hopes to shine some light on the future of Guelph.

City staff will be delivering their Guelph. Future Ready Progress Report to council at Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting.

According to a news release, the report will share data, stories and statistics from 2022. It will provide a transparent account of the city’s progress toward achieving its strategic goals.

Part of the report will go over its corporate performance culture and the effort to replace the aging transit fleet with hybrid or fully electric vehicles.

CAO Scott Stewart says the progress report will offer an inside look at the city’s performance against key metrics set in the current four-year strategic plan.

That strategic plan contains five pillars: powering our future, sustaining our future, navigating our future, working together for our future and building our future.

This is the third component of the performance and accountability cycle of planning, budgeting, reporting and repeating.