Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Staff preparing to deliver Future Ready report to Guelph council

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted June 5, 2023 1:26 pm
Guelph City Hall. View image in full screen
Guelph City Hall. Matt Carty / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A report hopes to shine some light on the future of Guelph.

City staff will be delivering their Guelph. Future Ready Progress Report to council at Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting.

According to a news release, the report will share data, stories and statistics from 2022. It will provide a transparent account of the city’s progress toward achieving its strategic goals.

Part of the report will go over its corporate performance culture and the effort to replace the aging transit fleet with hybrid or fully electric vehicles.

CAO Scott Stewart says the progress report will offer an inside look at the city’s performance against key metrics set in the current four-year strategic plan.

Trending Now

That strategic plan contains five pillars: powering our future, sustaining our future, navigating our future, working together for our future and building our future.

Story continues below advertisement

This is the third component of the performance and accountability cycle of planning, budgeting, reporting and repeating.

More on Canada
Guelph NewsCity of GuelphFutureelectric busesProgressFuture Ready Progress Reportstrategic goals
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content