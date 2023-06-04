Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saanich, B.C. police turn to public for help to find missing mother

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 4, 2023 7:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Saanich Police asking for help to find missing mother'
Saanich Police asking for help to find missing mother
The Saanich mother has not been seen or heard from since May 28.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Saanich, B.C. on Vancouver Island are turning to the public for help in finding a missing mother.

Christine Pash was last heard from on May 28 when she talked to her mother on the phone.

Police do not know where she was when she was talking to her mother, but investigators believe she was near or at a beach.

Police are looking for Christine Pash in Saanich. View image in full screen
Police are looking for Christine Pash in Saanich. Saanich police

Police describe Pash as 30 years old, standing five-feet-10-inches tall and weighing around 250 pounds, with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a floral pattern skirt with shorts underneath.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Pash has a young son who is very worried about her well-being, police said.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321.

Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
newsBCMissing WomanSaanichSaanich policeBC missing personBC Missing WomanMissing MotherMissing Saanich WomanSaanich missing woman
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers