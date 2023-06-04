Saanich, B.C. police turn to public for help to find missing mother

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Saanich, B.C. on Vancouver Island are turning to the public for help in finding a missing mother.

Christine Pash was last heard from on May 28 when she talked to her mother on the phone.

Police do not know where she was when she was talking to her mother, but investigators believe she was near or at a beach.

View image in full screen Police are looking for Christine Pash in Saanich. Saanich police

Police describe Pash as 30 years old, standing five-feet-10-inches tall and weighing around 250 pounds, with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a floral pattern skirt with shorts underneath.

Pash has a young son who is very worried about her well-being, police said.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321.