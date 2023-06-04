Men wanted after allegedly sexually assaulting woman in downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they are searching for two men after a woman was sexually assaulted in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police said a sexual assault was reported around 12:45 a.m. near King Street West and Spadina Avenue on the morning of Saturday, April 1.

Two men picked a woman up in a black Range Rover, according to police. The woman was then allegedly sexually assaulted.

She was dropped off by the men around Dupont Street and Bartlett Avenue, police said.

The first man was in his 30s, clean-shaven and wore a red and tan plaid jacket, police said.

The second man was also in his 30s but had a dark beard and thick eyebrows, Police said he wore a black hoodie and dark-coloured pants. He reportedly spoke with an accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.