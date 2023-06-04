Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Men wanted after allegedly sexually assaulting woman in downtown Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 4, 2023 5:00 pm
Toronto police said the woman was picked up in a black Range Rover. View image in full screen
Toronto police said the woman was picked up in a black Range Rover. TPS / Handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say they are searching for two men after a woman was sexually assaulted in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police said a sexual assault was reported around 12:45 a.m. near King Street West and Spadina Avenue on the morning of Saturday, April 1.

Two men picked a woman up in a black Range Rover, according to police. The woman was then allegedly sexually assaulted.

She was dropped off by the men around Dupont Street and Bartlett Avenue, police said.

Click to play video: 'Toronto man facing 96 charges in sexual assault investigation involving minors'
Toronto man facing 96 charges in sexual assault investigation involving minors

The first man was in his 30s, clean-shaven and wore a red and tan plaid jacket, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The second man was also in his 30s but had a dark beard and thick eyebrows, Police said he wore a black hoodie and dark-coloured pants. He reportedly spoke with an accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

Police are searching for two men in relation to an April 1, 2023, sexual assault.
Police are searching for two men in relation to an April 1, 2023, sexual assault. TPS / Handout
CrimeToronto PoliceSexual AssaultTPSToronto Sexual AssaultBathurst StreetSpadina AvenueDupont Street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers