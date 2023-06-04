Menu

Canada

Police identify man found in Quebec fishing tragedy in which 4 children also died

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2023 4:32 pm
Bodies of 4 children, 1 adult found after 11 people swept away by river in Quebec
Quebec police say divers have found the body of a fifth missing person, a man in his 30s, after a tragic fishing excursion in the province’s northeast. The discovery came after four children were found dead on the shore of Saint Lawrence River Saturday, among a group of 11 people who were swept away by a rising tide. Six others were rescued from the water.
Police have identified the adult who was among a group of five people killed in a fishing accident in northeastern Quebec on Saturday.

Provincial police spokeswoman Sgt. Beatrice Dorsainville says divers found the body of Keven Girard, 37, in the St. Lawrence river on Saturday night, and he was pronounced dead in hospital.

Dorsainville says he lived in the village of Les Bergeronnes, which sits along the river’s shores about 60 kilometres southwest of the accident near Portneuf-sur-Mer.

The man’s death was first announced after the bodies of four children — all older than 10 — were found unresponsive on the river bank Saturday.

The children were found a few hours after a 2 a.m. emergency call that day about a group swept up by the tide near Portneuf-sur-Mer, a North Coast village located about 550 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Police said the five were among a group of 11 people who were fishing for capelin on foot near the shore when they were caught off guard by the rising waters.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

