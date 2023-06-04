166-year-old east London, Ont. house earns 2 plaques as heritage building

Send this page to someone via email

A historic house in London’s east end has received two plaques to recognize its heritage.

The John Clark House, located at 1903 Avalon St., was built 166 years ago in 1857.

It’s a white farmhouse that sits just north of the corner of Clarke Road and Dundas Street, and housed multiple generations of the Clark family, who were farmers.

On Saturday, the City of London unveiled a heritage designation plaque and the historic sites committee of the London Public Library Board unveiled its 76th plaque to commemorate the house’s history.

The heritage designation plaque is a smaller, blue plaque, while the Historic Sites Committee’s plaque is larger and includes a brief history of the house.

“It’s nice because the house is set back so people passing by won’t see the first plaque, but the larger plaque is there on the sidewalk and people can read about the property,” said Sam Cox, the owner of the house.

Cox purchased the house in 2020 for $500,000.

He says he has no connection to the Clark family, but had grown up across the street from the house since 1969.

“This place came up for sale, no one was purchasing it, (so) I put a bid on it and amazingly became the owner,” he said.

Cox is currently renting the house out to tenants.