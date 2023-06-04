Man injured in downtown Toronto carjacking: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has sustained serious injuries after a carjacking in downtown Toronto on Saturday night.

Toronto police said a carjacking was reported just before 11 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Bathurst Street and Adelaide Street.

Police said officers confirmed a carjacking had taken place and that the suspects fled the scene with the vehicle. An injured man was found.

Paramedics rushed him to hospital with serious injuries, according to police. In an update, Toronto police told Global News the man was in stable condition.

No suspect information was available from police on Sunday afternoon.