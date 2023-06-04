Menu

Crime

Man injured in downtown Toronto carjacking: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 4, 2023 2:12 pm
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
A man has sustained serious injuries after a carjacking in downtown Toronto on Saturday night.

Toronto police said a carjacking was reported just before 11 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Bathurst Street and Adelaide Street.

Police said officers confirmed a carjacking had taken place and that the suspects fled the scene with the vehicle. An injured man was found.

Paramedics rushed him to hospital with serious injuries, according to police. In an update, Toronto police told Global News the man was in stable condition.

No suspect information was available from police on Sunday afternoon.

CrimeToronto PoliceTPSCarjackingdowntown torontoBathurst StreetToronto CarjackingAdelaide Place
