Crime

Oshawa, Ont. cocaine trafficking investigation leads to 2 arrests

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 4, 2023 12:14 pm
Police said a man and a woman were both arrested 'without incident' and drugs and a gun were seized. View image in full screen
Police said a man and a woman were both arrested 'without incident' and drugs and a gun were seized. Erica Vella / Global News
Police have charged a man and a woman after investigating reports someone was dealing cocaine in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham regional police said they were told that a man was trafficking cocaine from a home on Highland Avenue in Oshawa. Investigators obtained a search warrant to investigate.

Police said a man and a woman were both arrested “without incident” and drugs and a gun were seized.

A 30-year-old man faces nine charges, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, the same charge for fentanyl and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.

Trending Now

A woman, 32, was also arrested and faces eight charges. They include the same drug trafficking charges as the man.

