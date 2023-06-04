Oshawa, Ont. cocaine trafficking investigation leads to 2 arrests

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a man and a woman after investigating reports someone was dealing cocaine in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham regional police said they were told that a man was trafficking cocaine from a home on Highland Avenue in Oshawa. Investigators obtained a search warrant to investigate.

Police said a man and a woman were both arrested “without incident” and drugs and a gun were seized.

A 30-year-old man faces nine charges, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, the same charge for fentanyl and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.

A woman, 32, was also arrested and faces eight charges. They include the same drug trafficking charges as the man.