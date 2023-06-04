Police investigating after man arrives at Toronto hospital with gunshot wound

Investigators in Toronto are working to piece together what happened on Sunday morning after someone walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Toronto police said the victim arrived at a hospital with injuries from a shooting just after 4:30 a.m. They did not share the gender or age of the victim, nor did police say what condition they were in.

Officers originally said they thought the scene of the shooting could be in the Midland Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area of the city. Later, police confirmed a gun had been discharged in the area.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.