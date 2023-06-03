Menu

Canada

London Multicultural Festival returns to Covent Garden Market on Sunday

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted June 3, 2023 2:25 pm
The event will take place between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday outside the Covent Garden Market.  View image in full screen
The event will take place between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday outside the Covent Garden Market.  . London Multicultural Festival
The London Multicultural Festival is returning Sunday with ethnic food, performances and vendors.

The event will take place between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. outside the Covent Garden Market.

“This is a great opportunity to see the diversity of London and build bridges with the broader community,” said Jack Malkin, the president of the London Multicultural Community Association.

“We have 11 ethnics groups with ethnics displays showcasing their art, culture and heritage,” Malkin continued. “We have another 25 of food vendors selling ethic foods from all over the world and 25 performers, (from) singers to dancers to ethnical instrument players.”

This year’s event will also feature its first Peruvian dance group, Hawaiian dancer and Uyghur dance group.

“London is more diversified than ever… Diversity enriches our lives, it makes our social fabric better and it’s a great opportunity to talk to one another and learn from each other,” said Malkin. “Other than celebrating diversity and multiculturalism, the festival is a great opportunity to support small businesses.”

The event is free to attend.

