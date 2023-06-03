Paraglider rescued after getting entangled during emergency landing in Vernon

Send this page to someone via email

A paraglider had to be rescued on Friday evening he become entangled in cable and telephone lines while trying to make an emergency landing.

The City of Vernon says emergency personnel were called to the 4400 block of 32nd Street (Highway 97) around 7:40 p.m., after several reports of a motorized paraglider that was stuck around 20 feet off the ground.

“Firefighters parked a fire engine under the patient to keep him from falling and then used the bucket of a ladder truck to safely remove him, the machine and the parachute from the wires and return them to the ground,” said the city.

2:33 Paraglider’s terrifying close call as parachute gets tangled in mid-air

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP closed the highway and rerouted traffic while personnel from Vernon Fire Rescue attended the stuck paraglider. Traffic was affected for approximately 20 minutes.

BC Hydro was also on scene, although no power lines were involved in the incident.

“It appears the paraglider ran out of fuel and the operator had to make an emergency landing,” said deputy fire chief Alan Hofsink. “The patient was assessed by paramedics on site and no injuries were reported. We’re proud of the quick and creative work of the crew to complete this rescue and we’re thankful that everyone was kept safe.”