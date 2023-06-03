Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Paraglider rescued after getting entangled during emergency landing in Vernon

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 3, 2023 1:43 pm
A paraglider had to be rescued in Vernon on Friday evening after an emergency landing went awry. View image in full screen
A paraglider had to be rescued in Vernon on Friday evening after an emergency landing went awry. City of Vernon
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A paraglider had to be rescued on Friday evening he become entangled in cable and telephone lines while trying to make an emergency landing.

The City of Vernon says emergency personnel were called to the 4400 block of 32nd Street (Highway 97) around 7:40 p.m., after several reports of a motorized paraglider that was stuck around 20 feet off the ground.

“Firefighters parked a fire engine under the patient to keep him from falling and then used the bucket of a ladder truck to safely remove him, the machine and the parachute from the wires and return them to the ground,” said the city.

Click to play video: 'Paraglider’s terrifying close call as parachute gets tangled in mid-air'
Paraglider’s terrifying close call as parachute gets tangled in mid-air

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP closed the highway and rerouted traffic while personnel from Vernon Fire Rescue attended the stuck paraglider. Traffic was affected for approximately 20 minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

BC Hydro was also on scene, although no power lines were involved in the incident.

Trending Now

“It appears the paraglider ran out of fuel and the operator had to make an emergency landing,” said deputy fire chief Alan Hofsink. “The patient was assessed by paramedics on site and no injuries were reported. We’re proud of the quick and creative work of the crew to complete this rescue and we’re thankful that everyone was kept safe.”

Click to play video: 'Military aircraft rescues Kamloops paraglider who fell off base of cliff'
Military aircraft rescues Kamloops paraglider who fell off base of cliff
OkanaganVernonNorth OkanaganCity of VernonVernon Fire-Rescueentangled paragliderparaglider emergency landingparaglider rescuedVernon paraglider rescued
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers