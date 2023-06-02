Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Employees often ‘collateral damage’ when activist investors come calling

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2023 7:01 pm
Experts say the 1,500 job losses at Suncor Energy Inc. that were made public Thursday are an example of the type of "collateral damage" that can occur when an activist investor comes calling. The Suncor Energy Centre picture in downtown Calgary, Alta., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. View image in full screen
Experts say the 1,500 job losses at Suncor Energy Inc. that were made public Thursday are an example of the type of "collateral damage" that can occur when an activist investor comes calling. The Suncor Energy Centre picture in downtown Calgary, Alta., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Experts say the 1,500 job losses at Suncor Energy Inc. that were made public Thursday are an example of the type of “collateral damage” that can occur when an activist investor comes calling.

University of Toronto professor Richard Powers says employees often suffer the fallout when companies come under pressure from an activist investor to improve their financial performance.

Suncor, which has been facing an ongoing campaign by U.S.-based Elliott Investment Management, said Thursday it will make the job cuts in an effort to reduce costs and improve its competitiveness.

Powers said activist investors such as Elliott target companies where they believe there is unrealized value, so it would be naive for workers to assume they won’t be affected when one has their employer in its sights.

Trending Now

He says employees are low-hanging fruit, so a CEO under pressure from an activist to reduce costs will often cut jobs as one of his or her first moves.

Story continues below advertisement

Elliott Investment Management made waves last year when it announced it had acquired a 3.4 per cent economic interest in Suncor and was pushing for changes, including a strategic review of the company’s Petro-Canada retail chain and new management.

More on Canada
Alberta oil and gasAlberta energyLayoffsSuncor EnergyPetro Canadaactivist investorSuncor layoffsElliott Investment Management
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers