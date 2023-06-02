Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Penticton Indian Band elder blesses new rainbow crosswalk

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted June 2, 2023 7:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Brand new rainbow crosswalk vandalized'
Brand new rainbow crosswalk vandalized
Since the installation less than two weeks ago, the crosswalk has been the target of apparent vandalism which the school district, city, and PIB have strongly condemned – May 25, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The community of Penticton, B.C., gathered at the new two-spirit rainbow crosswalk for a blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The crosswalk is painted with the rainbow and Indigenous symbols to reflect inclusivity.

Penticton Indian Band elder Grace Greyeyes performed the blessing ceremony at the installation that joins Queen’s Park Elementary and the Community Centre.

“For the children that walk on this, they will be proud someday to say I witnessed this,” said Greyeyes during the ceremony.

Click to play video: 'Pride Week to begin in Kelowna'
Pride Week to begin in Kelowna

Elder Grace was joined by officials from Penticton Indian Band (PIB), the School District, and the City of Penticton as well as Queens Park Elementary School students to cut the ribbon.

Story continues below advertisement

The idea was first brought to council by Queens Park students, with help from teacher Nicole Simons a year ago.

“The crosswalk is representing love, kindness, and inclusion. Schools are a safe place for children and youth and families, and we need to show that, and this crosswalk is a start,” said Simons.

“I’m grateful that the Penticton Indian Band was able to collaborate with us, the City of Penticton, the school board was very supportive, and our families here at Queen’s Park.”

Trending Now

Since the installation less than two weeks ago, the crosswalk has been the target of apparent vandalism which the school district, city, and PIB have strongly condemned.

“We use picture books to tell stories, stories are powerful, we know that from our Indigenous People’s storytelling teaches a lesson,” said Simons.

“This rainbow sidewalk with our two-spirit representation is also a story being told. And it’s important for our children, our youth or families to see themselves represented in our schools, in our community and that is the big picture.”

Click to play video: 'Osoyoos filled with rainbows for first Pride Arts Festival'
Osoyoos filled with rainbows for first Pride Arts Festival
Pridecity of pentictonPenticton Indian BandRainbow crosswalkSchool District 67PIBribbon cuttingPenticton School DistrictQueens Park Elementary Schoolblessing ceremonytwo-spirit crosswalk
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers