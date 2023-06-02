Penticton Indian Band elder blesses new rainbow crosswalk

Send this page to someone via email

The community of Penticton, B.C., gathered at the new two-spirit rainbow crosswalk for a blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The crosswalk is painted with the rainbow and Indigenous symbols to reflect inclusivity.

Penticton Indian Band elder Grace Greyeyes performed the blessing ceremony at the installation that joins Queen’s Park Elementary and the Community Centre.

“For the children that walk on this, they will be proud someday to say I witnessed this,” said Greyeyes during the ceremony.

Elder Grace was joined by officials from Penticton Indian Band (PIB), the School District, and the City of Penticton as well as Queens Park Elementary School students to cut the ribbon.

The idea was first brought to council by Queens Park students, with help from teacher Nicole Simons a year ago.

“The crosswalk is representing love, kindness, and inclusion. Schools are a safe place for children and youth and families, and we need to show that, and this crosswalk is a start,” said Simons.

“I’m grateful that the Penticton Indian Band was able to collaborate with us, the City of Penticton, the school board was very supportive, and our families here at Queen’s Park.”

Since the installation less than two weeks ago, the crosswalk has been the target of apparent vandalism which the school district, city, and PIB have strongly condemned.

“We use picture books to tell stories, stories are powerful, we know that from our Indigenous People’s storytelling teaches a lesson,” said Simons.

“This rainbow sidewalk with our two-spirit representation is also a story being told. And it’s important for our children, our youth or families to see themselves represented in our schools, in our community and that is the big picture.”