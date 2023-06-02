St. Vital bridge project to cost millions more after Winnipeg engineers identify pier issue

Send this page to someone via email

Work to rehabilitate the St. Vital bridge will cost $6 million more than expected.

A pier that supports both decks of the south Winnipeg bridge has moved approximately one inch since its initial assessment, which will overstress the foundation of the bridge if left the way it is.

In order to remedy the problem, workers need to stabilize it.

“What we found lately is that between last summer and probably about March of this year that the pier has moved,” City of Winnipeg engineering manager Brad Neirinck told 680 CJOB.

The $52-million project has delayed traffic in south Osborne and on Jubilee Avenue and Fermor Avenue since March, when crews shuttered the west deck and limited traffic on the east deck to one lane going in both directions.

Despite the discovery, the engineering manager said the project is still falling within its original budgeted price.

“We don’t anticipate any future issues,” Neirinck said.

Both decks should be open to traffic by late 2024, with work continuing under the bridge until summer 2025.

The city says the project will extend the lifespan of the bridge by 50 years.

Neirinck said the additional work identified won’t impact the project’s timeline.