Canada

St. Vital bridge project to cost millions more after Winnipeg engineers identify pier issue

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted June 2, 2023 5:28 pm
Fire crews respond to a crash on the St. Vital bridge during winter weather in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2014. View image in full screen
Fire crews respond to a crash on the St. Vital bridge during winter weather in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2014. Tamara Forlanski
Work to rehabilitate the St. Vital bridge will cost $6 million more than expected.

A pier that supports both decks of the south Winnipeg bridge has moved approximately one inch since its initial assessment, which will overstress the foundation of the bridge if left the way it is.

In order to remedy the problem, workers need to stabilize it.

“What we found lately is that between last summer and probably about March of this year that the pier has moved,” City of Winnipeg engineering manager Brad Neirinck told 680 CJOB.

The $52-million project has delayed traffic in south Osborne and on Jubilee Avenue and Fermor Avenue since March, when crews shuttered the west deck and limited traffic on the east deck to one lane going in both directions.

Despite the discovery, the engineering manager said the project is still falling within its original budgeted price.

“We don’t anticipate any future issues,” Neirinck said.

Both decks should be open to traffic by late 2024, with work continuing under the bridge until summer 2025.

The city says the project will extend the lifespan of the bridge by 50 years.

Neirinck said the additional work identified won’t impact the project’s timeline.

Click to play video: 'St. Vital Bridge construction'
St. Vital Bridge construction
City of WinnipegBridge constructionst. vital bridgeBridge rehabilitationCost OverrunWinnipeg bridgeTraffic Conjestion
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

