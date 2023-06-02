Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Vancouver Coastal Health adopts mainstream overdose text alert system for bad drugs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2023 3:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Reducing adverse side effects of opioids'
Reducing adverse side effects of opioids
Researchers are looking at strategies to manage the adverse side effects of opioid use, including addiction and overdose. Global News Morning speaks with John Streicher of the University of Arizona about the mission to deliver pain relief without harmful side effects.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vancouver Coastal Health is joining other health authorities in the province in a move to a unified provincial text alert system warning of toxic drugs.

Vancouver began its own system called Radar in 2017, while a toxic drug and health alert system developed by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control has been adopted by all other health districts in the last year.

Those who want to get the alerts need to text the word “join” to 253787, and Vancouver Coastal says in a statement that anyone who receives the Radar messages will be automatically added to the provincewide alert for toxic drugs.

Click to play video: 'B.C.’s drug criminalization pilot program set to kick in'
B.C.’s drug criminalization pilot program set to kick in

Jennifer Whiteside, minister of mental health and addictions, says updating the toxic drug and health alert system will make it easier for people who use drugs to stay informed and safe in their communities.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver Coastal says since it first launched the Radar program, an average of four alerts per month have been issued warning of substances associated with toxic drug overdoses.

The B.C. government declared a public health emergency in 2016 as overdoses began to soar, and since then almost 12,000 people have died.

More on Health
Vancouver Coastal HealthBC overdose crisisBC Centre for Disease ControlBC Opioid Crisistoxic drug supplyBC overdose text systemtext alert toxic drugs
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers