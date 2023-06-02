Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of central Ontario on Friday evening.

The statement issued at 11 a.m. says conditions are “favourable” for the development of severe thunderstorms along with strong wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/h, heavy rains and “pea to dime-sized” hail.

The watch encompasses, Peterborough, Northumberland County, Haliburton County and the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.

