Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Peterborough area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 2, 2023 1:44 pm
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Peterborough area on June 2, 2023. View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Peterborough area on June 2, 2023. Getty Images
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of central Ontario on Friday evening.

The statement issued at 11 a.m. says conditions are “favourable” for the development of severe thunderstorms along with strong wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/h, heavy rains and “pea to dime-sized” hail.

The watch encompasses, Peterborough, Northumberland County, Haliburton County and the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

