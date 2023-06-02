Provincial strategy to fund 34 projects on Manitoba trail network

Send this page to someone via email

The province is set to fund 34 projects to strengthen Manitoba’s trail network.

Natural Resources Minister Greg Nesbitt and Municipal Relations Minister Andrew Smith announced the new Manitoba Trails Strategy and Action Plan Friday, and said upcoming plans include improvements to existing trails as well as the development of new ones.

“Manitobans love the outdoors and our government is proud to support the development of new trails and make improvements to existing trails,” Nesbitt said in a statement.

“The new Manitoba Trails Strategy and Action Plan puts us on a path to a healthier Manitoba with thriving communities, while ensuring our trails are sustainably managed into the future and that natural environments continue to be respected.”

Nesbitt said a new provincial trails office is being created within his department and will act as a coordinating body for trail management across Manitoba.

The province also announced more than $960,000 in funding via the Trails Manitoba Grant Program, which will go toward enhancing, developing and maintaining trails in areas including Falcon Lake, Winkler, Dauphin, Oak River/Rapid City, and the St. James neighbourhood in Winnipeg, as well as a feasibility study and development plan for a winter trail loop in Churchill.

Trails Manitoba president Jeana Manning said the funds will contribute to 715 kilometres of recreational trails across the province.

“These trails will not only connect communities, but also ignite the spirit of adventure, promoting physical and social wellness and a profound connection with nature,” Manning said.

The province has also declared Saturday as the inaugural Manitoba Trails Day, which will be mark each year on the first Saturday in June.