Canada

New discount offered by ICBC for drivers, could save up to 15 per cent

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 2, 2023 1:07 pm
ICBC’s new distance-based discount in effect
WATCH: A new discount is being offered by ICBC for drivers that tend to drive less than the typical motorist.
A new discount is being offered by ICBC for drivers who tend to drive less than the typical motorist.

If a driver drives less than 10,000 kilometres per year, they qualify for ICBC’s new distance-based discount. They may be eligible to save between 10 and 15 per cent on their ICBC optional coverage when renewing.

You may be eligible for the new distance-based discount if you:

  • Drive less than 10,000 kilometres per year.
  • Provide two odometer readings one year apart as proof of your driving distance.
  • Have a 12-month autoplan policy with ICBC optional coverage.
  • Have an eligible vehicle (motorcycles, RVs, collector vehicles and certain other vehicles are not).
ICBC recently conducted a survey where 56 per cent of British Columbians said they are interested in usage-based insurance, with cost savings being the top motivating factor.

“The new distance-based discount builds upon our existing low-kilometre discount, which was introduced in 2019 and is for vehicles driven less than 5,000 kilometres a year,” ICBC staff said in a release.

“Drivers eligible for the low-kilometre discount receive 10% off their Basic insurance and may also be eligible for the new distance-based discount on select ICBC optional coverages.”

More information regarding usage-based insurance, and the new discount can be read online.

ICBCBC driversicbc discountICBC savingsdistance based discountICBC discount for distanceICBC new discount
