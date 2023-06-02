Menu

Crime

Maple Ridge resident found dead on rural road, police deem death suspicious

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 2, 2023 10:36 am
Maple Ridge resident found dead, police deem death suspicious
The body of a Maple Ridge resident, Robert Spinella, was found last Saturday in a rural area, spurring a police investigation.
The body of a Maple Ridge, B.C., resident was found last Saturday, spurring a police investigation.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said the death of 49-year-old Robert Spinella is considered suspicious.

The body was found in the 14300 block of 224 Street — an extremely rural area.

“The BC Coroners Service is working to determine the cause of death, however, the investigation has revealed the death to be suspicious in nature, therefore police are releasing his picture and appealing to the public for information,” Staff Sgt. Amanda Harnett said.

Police are looking to talk to people who may know information regarding the whereabouts of Spinella between May 17 and May 27.

Spinella was known to police but investigators believe the death is not linked to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

BC RCMPMaple RidgeBC deathMaple Ridge body foundmaple ridge suspicious deathRidge Meadow RCMPBC body foundRobert Spinella
