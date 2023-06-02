Menu

Health

Health Canada recalls children’s multivitamins over choking risk

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted June 2, 2023 11:36 am
Vitamins and mineral supplements don’t help prevent cardiovascular diseases, new study says
WATCH: Vitamins and mineral supplements don’t help prevent cardiovascular diseases, new study says – May 28, 2018
Health Canada is alerting parents not to give their toddlers vitamins that have been recalled across the country due to a missing label that may pose a choking risk.

Twelve lots of Nature’s Bounty multivitamin gummies for kids were recalled on Wednesday because the product label didn’t specify that the vitamins were not meant for children under the age of four, the agency said.

“Giving these products to children in this age group could create a choking hazard,” Health Canada said.

Nature's Bounty Kids Multivitamin Gummies
One of the recalled multivitamins pictured here. Health Canada

The affected products were sold across Canada between January and May this year.

Health Canada is advising Canadians to return the recalled gummies to their local pharmacies for proper disposal.

Parents can also contact the company, Nestlé Health Science, for reimbursement.

And if there are any concerns about related side effects, those can be reported to Health Canada, the agency said.

