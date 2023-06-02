Menu

Health

Boil water advisory in effect for 3 Calgary communities: AHS

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted June 2, 2023 8:15 am
A boil water advisory was issued Hampstead on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. View image in full screen
A boil water advisory was issued Hampstead on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Global News files
As of early Friday, a boil water advisory went into effect for three Calgary communities: Silverado, Yorkville and Belmont.

The City of Calgary said in a release that the boil water advisory is just a precautionary measure following a watermain break Thursday afternoon that cut off water flow to a large portion of these communities. Water has been restored to most homes.

“We were able to restore water to the affected communities early Friday morning. The Boil Water Advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution,” said Chris Huston, acting director for water services.

All affected people and businesses are advised to boil all water that can be consumed, such as when drinking, brushing teeth, cleaning raw foods, making ice, and preparing juice, coffee or infant formula.

The media release confirmed that the water used for washing clothes and bathing or showering does not need to be boiled.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents may choose to consume bottled water until the advisory is no longer in effect.

The city did not say how long the boil water advisory will last. But the city confirmed it is working closely with Alberta Environment and Protected Areas as well as Alberta Health Services to resolve all water quality concerns.

Trending Now

For any health-related questions regarding the boil water advisory, contact Healthlink at 311 or visit the how to use water safely website.

