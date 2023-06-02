Rainy forecast could offer some relief for crews battling N.S. wildfires

Send this page to someone via email

Crews battling ongoing wildfires in Nova Scotia — which includes the largest wildfire ever recorded in provincial history — could get some welcome relief Friday with rain in the forecast.

Environment Canada forecasts a 60 per cent chance of showers Friday, with rain beginning in the evening. Periods of rain are also expected for the next few days.

Officials have said the hot, dry weather seen so far this wildfire season is making it easier for the fire to spread and harder for crews to fight.

David Steeves, a technician of forest resources with the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, said while a smattering of rain seen earlier Friday morning was “really welcomed,” it “wasn’t enough to be really significant.”

He said the amount that fell Friday morning would only have a small effect on the “fine fuels” — such as leaves, twigs, and other things littering the forest floor.

“The precipitation that we received this morning would buy us a few hours, but we will take that advantage right now,” Steeves said, noting that the moisture is quickly evaporating.

“We are hopeful that we are going to receive additional, precipitation which will only help our cause,” he said.

“We are going to continue to monitor the weather very, very closely, and just keep our fingers crossed for any type of precipitation that’s hopefully going to come our way before too much longer.”

View image in full screen Three firefighters with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency work to put out fires in the Tantallon area. Communications Nova Scotia

Dave Meldrum, deputy chief with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, said he’s “never been so happy to see rain as I was this morning.”

“I’m sure many people across the region feel the same way,” he said. “It was great, it’s going to help slow down fire spread today, but it’s not enough.”

According to Nova Scotia’s wildfire map, there are currently 16 active wildfires burning in Nova Scotia, with four considered out of control.

A blaze broke out Sunday afternoon in the Tantallon area, about a 30-minute drive from downtown Halifax. The fire has destroyed about 200 buildings, including 150 homes, and forced the evacuation of more than 16,400 people.

It was last measured at 837 hectares, but Steeves said Friday the blaze experienced minimal growth on Thursday — a day that saw temperatures rise above 30 and very challenging conditions for fire crews.

The fire remains at 50 per cent containment.

Fire crews in the Halifax area were kept busy Thursday afternoon, with at least 12 outside fires reported, including at the Waegwoltic Club on Coburg Road.

Deputy Chief Meldrum said conditions on Thursday were difficult, and thanked the firefighters who responded.

“It was a tough day, it was a hot day, a lot went on,” he said. “They came and they protected the municipality and we thank them, and we’re very, very proud of them.”

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage says at least two people in the city have been fined for violating a provincewide burn ban after one was caught lighting leaves on fire with a propane torch and another decided to have a bonfire.

Some people whose homes were damaged or destroyed in the Tantallon area will be able to see their properties today. The municipality’s Emergency Management Office sent an email to impacted residents Thursday night, saying they will be able to participate in a bus tour Friday morning to see the damaged homes. People will not be able to leave the bus to walk around their properties, the email said.

Meldrum confirmed some people will be able to see their homes but did not provide more details.

“We need to treat our residents with the greatest empathy and respect,” he said. “This is obviously very traumatic for them.”

He said there are no anticipated changes to the evacuation orders at this time.

Shelburne fire largest in province’s history

In the southwestern part of the province, there are two out-of-control fires in Shelburne County, where 40 per cent of residents have been evacuated.

A fire that started Saturday at Barrington Lake has grown to 20,000 hectares — over 200 square kilometres — making it the largest wildfire ever recorded in provincial history. The blaze has destroyed about 50 homes or cottages.

View image in full screen An aerial image showing the magnitude of the fire burning in Shelburne County, N.S. is shown in a Wednesday, May 31, 2023 handout photo. Air quality statements have been issued by Environment Canada in Nova Scotia as wildfires continue burning in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Communications Nova Scotia

A new, smaller fire at Lake Road, also in Shelburne County, was estimated at around 120 hectares Thursday.

And another wildfire that started Monday in nearby Pubnico in Yarmouth County measures around 163 hectares.

On Thursday, a small fleet of water bombers took aim at the biggest fire amid soaring temperatures and tinder-dry conditions, and the provincial government said six more aircraft would be flying in from the United States today and over the weekend.

As well, an unspecified number of firefighters from the U.S. and Costa Rica were on their way.

In Ottawa, federal officials announced that more than 300 firefighters from the United States and South Africa are heading to Canada to battle what has become an unprecedented wildfire season.

— with files from The Canadian Press