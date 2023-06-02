Guelph hosts kickoff event, several activities for Bike Month

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Guelph is hosting bike month celebrations for the sixth year in a row.

There will be several fun, interactive bike-focused events throughout June, including a kickoff event on Saturday at Market Square.

Jennifer Juste, manager of transportation planning, told CJOY News the city is focused on making cycling something everyone can enjoy.

“We see this as part of an equitable transportation in the city, and elsewhere too. And that’s a growing trend across North America, it’s not unique to Guelph,” Juste said.

Juste said part of the changes the city is making is how it designs and builds its cycling network, so that it can feel safe and comfortable for all types of users in the community.

Some of the changes include protected bike lanes and formalizing off-road trail connections with wayfinding signage.

At the kickoff event, which starts at 11 a.m., riders can bring their bikes and helmets to participate in activities and you can interact with bike-related vendors. There will be musical entertainment, food and beverages, and a speech from Mayor Cam Guthrie.

Juste said the events not only have an environmental impact, but a social and economic impact too.

“You’re out in your community, you’re seeing your neighbors. You’re interacting with people on the street,” she said.

“Purchasing a bike for $500 is definitely a lot more affordable than making lease payments on a car. There’s definitely the affordability angle as well.”

She added cycling is a very convenient and efficient way of getting around when you travel short distances and the city is even offering instruction courses through the parks and recreation department.

Among the events include the ReCycle Bike Reuse event at the West End Community Centre on June 15 and Tour de Guelph between June 16 and 25.

Also, cyclists can participate in a month-long bingo contest for a chance to win prizes.

To learn more, head to the city’s website, guelph.ca.