One driver dead after collision on Stone Road in Guelph

Guelph police say one person is dead following a collision on Thursday afternoon.

Just after 3:30 p.m., police said the driver of a pickup truck had a medical episode while going westbound on Stone Road.

They said the pickup truck went off the road and hit a woman, who had been reading while sitting under a tree.

Then the truck reportedly hit several parked and unoccupied cars before coming to a rest in the parking lot of Stone Road Mall.

Police said an-off duty nurse tried performing life-saving efforts before the 64-year-old was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 32-year-old pedestrian was airlifted to a hospital out of the region with serious injuries to her lower body. Another woman was a passenger in the truck at the time of the collision, however authorities said she was not injured.

Anyone who saw the crash and has yet to talk to investigators can call Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.