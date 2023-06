Send this page to someone via email

One person has been taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in Oshawa, police say.

In a tweet just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, Durham Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Ritson Road North and Adelaide Avenue East area.

Police said one male had been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

According to police, another male was in police custody.

Officers asked motorists to “please use alternate routes.”

