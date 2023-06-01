Menu

Crime

Calgary police seek info on suspect after attempted sexual assault on jogger

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted June 1, 2023 8:04 pm
A composite sketch of a suspect police believe attemped to sexual assault a jogger on May 23, 2023. View image in full screen
A composite sketch of a suspect police believe attemped to sexual assault a jogger on May 23, 2023. handout / Calgary Police Service
Calgary police are looking for help from the public to identify a man they believe responsible for an attempted sexual assault in the city’s northwest last week.

On May 23 at around 7:30 p.m., a woman was jogging in a Royal Oak green space, between Royal Birch Point N.W. and Royal Oak Drive N.W. Police said a man jumped at her, grabbed her by the arm and threatened to sexually assault her.

The woman was able to get away and run towards a road. The man followed her for a short time before eventually stopping, police said.

Officers responded to the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Investigators took witness statements and worked with the victim to develop a composite sketch. The man is described as between 55 and 60 years old, around five-feet-10-inches tall with a slim build and blue eyes, and was wearing a baseball cap that was dark in the front and white in the back, a green polo shirt, dark khaki pants and sneakers.

Anyone with information about the incident or the man’s identity is asked to call CPS at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

