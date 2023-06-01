Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary home sales reach new May record, fewer listings drives up prices

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2023 5:10 pm
A new home is shown for sale in a housing development in Ottawa on Tues. July 14, 2020. View image in full screen
A new home is shown for sale in a housing development in Ottawa on Tues. July 14, 2020. The Calgary Real Estate Board said May 2023 set an all-time record for the month of May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Real Estate Board says the market hit a new May record for sales as the number of properties that changed hands reached 3,120 last month.

The Albertan board says the sales amount to an almost two per cent increase from last May, when sales totalled 3,063.

Despite the record, year-to-date sales are still almost 30 per cent behind where they were last May and the board says the market has still not shifted completely away from the declines seen at the start of the year.

The board says it continues to see fewer new listings than last year, with the number of properties listed on the market last month dropping 15 per cent to 3,652.

Trending Now

The market’s benchmark price was up almost three per cent at $557,000, while the average price pushed up roughly six per cent to $551,853.

Story continues below advertisement

The board’s chief economist says the numbers reflect a higher interest rate environment and recent rental rate gains, which are driving more people to seek apartment and condo units.

More on Canada
Real EstateHome salesCalgary Real EstateCalgary Real Estate BoardCalgary home salesCondo SalesApartment sales
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers