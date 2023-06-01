Drunk B.C. bus driver gets 1-year driving ban, fine for risky ride with 35 passengers

Send this page to someone via email

A Delta, B.C. man has been given a year-long driving prohibition and a $1,000 fine for driving 35 passengers on a commercial bus while drunk last year.

Craig Randle was 65 years old when he was pulled over on the Trans-Canada Highway near Horseshoe Bay just after 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 5.

West Vancouver police detained him and sampled his breath after a passenger on the bus, bound from Whistler to Vancouver, called 911 to report his erratic driving.

Randle was charged last October with operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs or alcohol, and driving with a blood alcohol concentration equal to or over the legal limit.

At the time, West Vancouver police said they were “fortunate” a concerned citizen had called them.

“That, combined with the quick action of our officers, resulted in the bus being stopped before a serious incident could occur,” said Const. Nicole Braithwaite in a November news release.

Randle was sentenced in North Vancouver on Thursday.