Outdoor pools set to open July 1 in London, Ont., could open sooner

The City of London says outdoor pools are set to open on July 1, but could open earlier.

The city says 10 of London’s 11 outdoor public pools will be open starting Canada Day, weather permitting, with Thames Pool remaining closed for the season.

London has six heated leisure pools: Bryon Pool, Northeast Pool, Oakridge Pool, Southcrest Pool, Stronach Pool and Westminster Pool. Three leisure pools – Glen Cairn Pool, Northridge Pool and Silverwood Pool – are unheated, and Gibbons Pool is a heated 25-metre lap pool.

While the date for opening is set for July 1, a Saturday, the city’s director of recreation and sport, Jon-Paul McGonigle, says there is a chance pools could open sooner.

“We will continue to monitor and evaluate any opportunities to open London’s outdoor pools and wading pools sooner than July 1,” McGonigle said in a statement.

McGonigle added that there are various factors to be considered if moving the date up, including training staff and weather.

Glen Cairn Pool is reopening this summer after being closed in 2022 due to repairs. A staff report from March stated the pool had minor cracks in the pool tank, cracks on the pool deck and mechanical systems needing upgrades.

While Glen Cairn will reopen, Thames Pool will remain closed in 2023 due to ongoing infrastructure issues. The city announced in March that Thames Pool – London’s only 50-metre outdoor pool – would be closed this year when a recommendation was given to city councillors to decommission the popular swim spot.

Councillors opted to delay any decommissioning and instead requested a report by June on the possibility of reopening it next summer and a second report on what long-term options there are for the site.

In the meantime, for residents this year, the city will provide free recreation swim passes for affected users with unlimited access to any indoor or outdoor pool in London.

The passes will also give users access to the Centre Branch YMCA indoor pool for swim sessions at specific times, Monday to Thursday and Saturday. The passes will run from July 1 to Sept. 3.

The city will also have scheduled bus rides from Tecumseh Public School and Municipal Lot 12 to South London Community Pool for free recreational swim sessions on Mondays and Fridays from 1 to 3 p.m. all summer long.