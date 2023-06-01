Old Hollywood glamour sweeps over Okanagan stage

Send this page to someone via email

The glamour of old Hollywood will sweep you off your feet in the Kelowna Actors Studio’s latest production.

Allow the actors in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard to take you back in time to 1939.

In the spotlight adorned with jewels and ornate robes is well-known musician and actress Anna Jacyszyn as Norma Desmond, an actress who came to fame in silent movies.

“She started extremely young, and she was always around the lights, being very dramatic and making all the silent movies she could make and then talkies came and she was being made redundant,” said Jacyszyn.

“She made such a lot of money and has this special butler that cares for her and kept her coddled inside. So she has just lived in this lovely bubble for 20 years and then this writer comes up and gives her this glimmer of hope because she has been writing a script.”

Starring opposite Jacyszyn is Josh Richardson as the writer Joe Gillis who may or may not be able to help Desmond character revive her career.

“Joe and Norma’s relationship is very volatile,” said Richardson.

“Joe works for Norma and ultimately she wants more than just a working relationship with Joe (which is) something that he can’t reciprocate.”

The musical by Christopher Hampton and Don Black with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber is based on the film of the same title that aired in 1950. The first performance of the musical was in 1991 and has dazzled audiences ever since.

“The music in this show is just spectacular,” said Richardson. “The storyline, even though a lot of people aren’t familiar with it, it’s enthralling, it’s emotional it’s romantic, it really takes you for a ride.”

For artistic managing director, Randy Leslie, to bring this show to the Okanagan is a ‘bucket list’ moment for him.

“I like to do shows that challenge the performers and challenge the audience,” said Leslie.

“It’s a bucket list show because it’s not done that often and it’s very difficult and I always had a plan in my head to do it like an old film noir, which is the old style of film, with black and white and grey and silver. It’s like watching an old film.”

Sunset Boulevard runs May 31 to June 18 at the Actors Studio on Ellis Street. Tickets are still available at www.kelownaactorsstudio.com