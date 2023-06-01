Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada Day fireworks back on for Calgary, blasting off from Stampede Park

By Ryan White Global News
Posted June 1, 2023 1:15 pm
Canada Day will end with a bang in Calgary with fireworks at Stampede Park.
Canada Day will end with a bang in Calgary with fireworks at Stampede Park. Peter Meiszner, Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A firework display will now conclude this year’s Canada Day celebrations in Calgary after initial plans to do away with the traditional aerial pyrotechnics were met with strong opposition.

The City of Calgary initially announced the events at Fort Calgary would include only stage-level fireworks, visible solely from the park.

Now, the fireworks will be shot off from Stampede Park.

“The City of Calgary committed to sharing the location for a site to hold the Canada Day display, and we’re so happy to announce that our partner, the Calgary Stampede, will be the site for the launch of 2023 fireworks,” David Duckworth, city manager, said in a statement released Thursday.

Members of the public will be able to view the fireworks from numerous locations off the grounds, but not from Stampede Park itself as preparations will be underway ahead of this year’s edition of the Calgary Stampede.

Story continues below advertisement

City officials have yet to confirm the time for the fireworks display but expect to release additional information in the coming days.

For details on all of the City of Calgary events planned for July 1, visit City of Calgary Canada Day celebrations.

Related News
Canada DayStampede ParkCanada Day fireworksFort CalgaryCalgary Canada DayCalgary fireworksCalgary Canada Day fireworksCalgary Canada Day events
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers