Canada Day fireworks back on for Calgary, blasting off from Stampede Park

A firework display will now conclude this year’s Canada Day celebrations in Calgary after initial plans to do away with the traditional aerial pyrotechnics were met with strong opposition.

The City of Calgary initially announced the events at Fort Calgary would include only stage-level fireworks, visible solely from the park.

Now, the fireworks will be shot off from Stampede Park.

“The City of Calgary committed to sharing the location for a site to hold the Canada Day display, and we’re so happy to announce that our partner, the Calgary Stampede, will be the site for the launch of 2023 fireworks,” David Duckworth, city manager, said in a statement released Thursday.

Members of the public will be able to view the fireworks from numerous locations off the grounds, but not from Stampede Park itself as preparations will be underway ahead of this year’s edition of the Calgary Stampede.

City officials have yet to confirm the time for the fireworks display but expect to release additional information in the coming days.

For details on all of the City of Calgary events planned for July 1, visit City of Calgary Canada Day celebrations.