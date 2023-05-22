Calgary’s Canada Day fireworks pilot not a council decision: councillor

Send this page to someone via email

The reactionary advocacy group that wanted to cancel the Green Line, defund Calgary city council and put speed limits to a referendum has a new target: changes to Canada Day fireworks.

Common Sense Calgary launched an online petition to “bring back fireworks” on July 1. It requires signatories to include contact information and postal codes.

The petition claims the city’s pilot project seeking alternatives to mark Canada Day is “a stunning display of virtue signalling.”

On Thursday, the City of Calgary announced the pilot that seeks to recognize “cultural sensitivities” around fireworks displays. This year, there will be stageside fireworks, rather than the sky-high show.

July 1, 2023, marks the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Immigration Act. Also known as the Chinese Exclusion Act, it barred entry of nearly all Chinese immigrants for 24 years.

Fireworks have their origins in China.

The city said the alternate display of music and pyrotechnics at Fort Calgary will also help reduce the late-night traffic, noise and overcrowding issues around popular fireworks viewing sites like Crescent Heights and Scotsman’s Hill. For years, area residents have complained to city council about overcrowding in areas like those for the annual fireworks display that marks the anniversary of confederation.

But Ward 11 Coun. Kourtney Penner was quick to point out that the fireworks pilot was not a council decision.

“This was a decision made from our administrative partners in the City of Calgary respecting what they’ve heard loud and clear from members of the community in the past number of years,” Penner told Global News. “There are a lot of cultural factors around the decision this year. There are environmental factors around the decision this year. And so I cannot stress enough this is not about one person.

“There’s actually no blame to pass around.”

With more than two-fifths of Calgarians identifying as racialized and with the city’s history as an Indigenous gathering place, Penner said Canada Day was a good day to reexamine assumptions about a day that celebrates a country with a history of racist policies like the Chinese Immigration Act and was built on colonising a landmass that already had countless nations of peoples on it.

“We’ve been hearing that for years since the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. This is not new,” she said. “I think as we continue to explore how we can be an anti-racist city, acknowledging this is the 100th year of the Chinese Immigration Act, (we are) taking a look at our practices and understanding how we celebrate and honour our history while balancing the need to respect people’s absolute, deep hurt.”

That doesn’t mean Penner wants to see an end to all Canada Day festivities.

“There’s still a pyrotechnics show, there is still a full day of festivities and activities in East Village and Fort Calgary. There is no shortage of things to do and to celebrate Canada Day.”

The city also said its main stage fireworks on Canada Day will be less disruptive to animals and wildlife, and falls in line with the Migratory Bird Act.

The city said it will collect feedback from citizens, community and cultural groups to understand preferences for Canada Day programming and to guide future decisions on fireworks.

Fans of the airborne pyrotechnics will be able to enjoy them when the Calgary Stampede starts up on July 7 or GlobalFest later in the summer. Calgary also marks the new year with fireworks.

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, proto-fireworks made of bamboo stalks are believed to have been developed in the second century B.C. in ancient Liuyang, China. Gunpowder – the main ingredient of fireworks since – is believed to have been invented eight centuries later by a Chinese alchemist.

It wouldn’t be until the 13th century of the common era that fireworks made it to Europe.

Settlers brought fireworks with them to North America and fireworks were a part of the first marking of Independence Day in the United States on July 4, 1776, and to mark the British North America Act – also known as the Constitution Act – on July 1, 1867.

The city requires a permit to light fireworks or other pyrotechnics. Failure to comply with the National Fire Code can result in fines up to $100,000 and/or six months in jail for a first offence and $500,000 or 12 months in jail for a second offence.