Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Advertisement

May 27 – Kozak Financial

By The Staff QR Calgary
Posted June 1, 2023 1:29 pm
Wade Kozak View image in full screen
Wade Kozak. Kozak Financial group. Wade Kozak: Kozak Financial group
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kozak Financial Group, Talk to the Experts at 11 am on QR Calgary.

Wade Kozak and his team of experts have been advising high-net-worth Canadians on their financial concerns for over 25 years. Their income-oriented approach to wealth and retirement planning provides a clear picture of the income stream you can draw in retirement or the ongoing reinvestment opportunity available while you’re still working. For more information, visit their website.

At the Kozak Financial Group, we have a long-standing reputation for delivering smart and practical wealth management strategies. Such strategies include improving net worth, protecting and maximizing the value of your estate, minimizing unnecessary taxes, and reducing the costs and risks associated with investing. Our income-oriented investment approach cuts through the ever-changing noise and clutter prevalent in our industry to provide clients with investment portfolio and estate planning advice that stands the test of time through all economic climates and business cycles.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Wade and his team of investment professionals provide valuable insight, personalized attention, and expert advice on a client-by-client basis.

More on Canada
InvestmentTalk to the ExpertsIncomeCostsFinancialQR Calgarypractical wealth management
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers