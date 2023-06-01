May 27 – Kozak Financial

Kozak Financial Group, Talk to the Experts at 11 am on QR Calgary.

Wade Kozak and his team of experts have been advising high-net-worth Canadians on their financial concerns for over 25 years. Their income-oriented approach to wealth and retirement planning provides a clear picture of the income stream you can draw in retirement or the ongoing reinvestment opportunity available while you’re still working. For more information, visit their website.

At the Kozak Financial Group, we have a long-standing reputation for delivering smart and practical wealth management strategies. Such strategies include improving net worth, protecting and maximizing the value of your estate, minimizing unnecessary taxes, and reducing the costs and risks associated with investing. Our income-oriented investment approach cuts through the ever-changing noise and clutter prevalent in our industry to provide clients with investment portfolio and estate planning advice that stands the test of time through all economic climates and business cycles.

Story continues below advertisement

Wade and his team of investment professionals provide valuable insight, personalized attention, and expert advice on a client-by-client basis.