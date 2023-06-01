New chief justice appointed for Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government has appointed a new chief justice for Manitoba.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday that Marianne Rivoalen, a Federal Court of Appeal judge from St. Labre, Man., will take on the role.

Rivoalen replaces Richard J. Chartier, who retired as the province’s chief justice in October of last year.

“I wish the Honourable Marianne Rivoalen every success as she takes on her new role as Chief Justice of Manitoba,” Trudeau said in a release.

“She is a respected member of the legal community and brings a wealth of legal experience. I am confident Chief Justice Rivoalen will be a great asset to the people of Manitoba.”

Rivoalen, who was admitted to the Manitoba Bar in 1989, was appointed a judge of the Court of King’s Bench of Manitoba (Family Division) in 2005, becoming the associate chief justice (Family Division) a decade later.

She has also served as a Manitoba Labour Board arbitrator and as a deputy chief commissioner of Manitoba’s Residential Tenancies Commission, as well as various board positions at organizations like the Royal Winnipeg Ballet and the Sociéte Franco-Manitobaine.

Chief justices are appointed by the governor general on the advice of cabinet and the recommendation of the prime minister.