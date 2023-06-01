1st National Day Against Gun Violence to be marked in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government is proclaiming a National Day Against Gun Violence, to be held annually on the first Friday of June.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and representatives of the Toronto Raptors basketball team are set to discuss the plans Thursday at an event in Toronto.

The government says the goal of the national day is to raise awareness and foster a national discussion about the causes and effects of gun violence.

It comes as the Senate reviews a government bill that would cement restrictions on handguns, increase penalties for firearm trafficking, try to curb homemade ghost guns and ban assault-style firearms.

The Conservatives opposed the bill in the House of Commons, saying it penalizes law-abiding firearm owners instead of tackling gun crime.

Story continues below advertisement

The government has also earmarked hundreds of millions of dollars for community programming aimed at reducing gun and gang violence, and deterring youth from taking up a life of crime.