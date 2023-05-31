Menu

Work to implement N.S. shooting inquiry recommendations gets underway

Video link
Headline link
Fire

Transportation Safety Board deployed to investigate Calgary plane fire

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 9:54 pm
Transportation Safety Board View image in full screen
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a plane fire in Calgary on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The federal Transportation Safety Board has been deployed to investigate a plane fire in Calgary on Wednesday.

According to a news release, two flight attendants and two flight crew were not injured after an engine failure and fire on a Westjet Encore plane.

The TSB said it will investigate the incident but didn’t provide any more details about what happened.

CalgaryWestJetTransportation Safety BoardCalgary AirportWestJet Encoreairplane firecalgary plane fire
