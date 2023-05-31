Transportation Safety Board deployed to investigate Calgary plane fire

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The federal Transportation Safety Board has been deployed to investigate a plane fire in Calgary on Wednesday.

According to a news release, two flight attendants and two flight crew were not injured after an engine failure and fire on a Westjet Encore plane.

The TSB said it will investigate the incident but didn’t provide any more details about what happened.