Transportation Safety Board deployed to investigate Calgary plane fire

The federal Transportation Safety Board has been deployed to investigate a plane fire in Calgary on Wednesday.
According to a news release, two flight attendants and two flight crew were not injured after an engine failure and fire on a Westjet Encore plane.
The TSB said it will investigate the incident but didn’t provide any more details about what happened.
