Fatal crash involving dump truck closes stretch of Langley road

Langley RCMP urged people to avoid a stretch of 16th Avenue Wednesday evening as they responded to a fatal crash involving a dump truck at 5:15 p.m.
Police closed the street between 200th and 208th Avenue as they investigated.
Langley RCMP says three vehicles were involved in the crash killing one person and injuring two others.
The driver of a silver car was killed while the two drivers of two commercial trucks sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.
Photos from the scene showed a sliver car that appears to have been struck from behind by a dump truck towing a trailer.
The car appears to have been virtually crushed by the front end of the truck, which has mounted it from the rear.
Police say they road will remain closed until further notice.
