Tornado spotted in central Alberta near Stettler

A tornado was seen east of Red Deer in central Alberta Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada said at 4:46 p.m, its meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm that was producing a tornado.

Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall were also possible.

The thunderstorm was moving north at 10 km/h through Stettler County and communities in the path included Donalda, Environment Canada said.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” the weather agency said.

Storm chasers in the area reported seeing the tornado north of Stettler near Highway 850, picking up a lot of dirt from farmers fields and becoming visible from several kilometres away.

They said it appeared to fizzle out around 5 p.m.

Unbelievable tornado NE of Stettler this afternoon! #abstorm Has now lifted at 455PM. pic.twitter.com/GGIVnzobkN — Kyle Brittain (@KyleBrittainWX) May 31, 2023

Environment Canada’s tornado warning was dropped around that time.

The weather agency had been issuing severe thunderstorm watches and warnings all day, saying conditions were favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.

Thunderstorms developed in the Rocky Mountain foothills earlier in the day and were expected to intensify as they moved east throughout the afternoon.

Tornado NE of Stettler near hwy 850 fizzled out. Dust lingers. 4:57pm #abstorm pic.twitter.com/1UWtSY6oL0 — Darren Howard (@lightningmanAB) May 31, 2023

Environment Canada tips for when a tornado is imminent:

Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.