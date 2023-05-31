Out of control New Brunswick wildfire is manageable, say fire officials

Officials say a wildfire in the south of New Brunswick is still considered out of control, but it is manageable.
Roger Collet, wildfire management officer with the New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources, says the fire in the Bocabec and Chamcook areas near Saint Andrews, N.B., is still smouldering, but there is little fuel left to burn.
Calmer weather has helped limit the spread of the blaze, which was started Sunday by an all-terrain vehicle.
Collet says officials are keeping an eye on up to 400 hot spots over nearly five-and-a-half square kilometres of scorched land.
He says the rough terrain prevented an exhaustive inspection of the territory.
Given the hot, dry conditions, firefighters will be kept close by so they can quickly extinguish any fires that break out.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2023.
- Students fall nearly 20 feet at Fort Gibraltar in Winnipeg, 18 hospitalized
- Step aside, opposition MPs urge Johnston as NDP motion passes
- Each cigarette in Canada will soon have a health warning. Here’s how it looks
- Bank of Canada will ‘actively’ talk about rate hikes after GDP surprise, experts say
Comments