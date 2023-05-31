Menu

Fire

Out of control New Brunswick wildfire is manageable, say fire officials

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2023 6:21 pm
Residents remain on edge, recount experience after 540-hectare fire continues near Saint Andrews, N.B.
Residents of the communities surrounding Saint Andrews, N.B., whose homes were evacuated because of a forest fire may now return, according to the mayor. The fire that forced hundreds of people from their homes and destroyed a house in southwestern New Brunswick continues to be deemed active and out of control. Nathalie Sturgeon has more as some residents say they're still on edge.
Officials say a wildfire in the south of New Brunswick is still considered out of control, but it is manageable.

Roger Collet, wildfire management officer with the New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources, says the fire in the Bocabec and Chamcook areas near Saint Andrews, N.B., is still smouldering, but there is little fuel left to burn.

Calmer weather has helped limit the spread of the blaze, which was started Sunday by an all-terrain vehicle.

Collet says officials are keeping an eye on up to 400 hot spots over nearly five-and-a-half square kilometres of scorched land.

He says the rough terrain prevented an exhaustive inspection of the territory.

Given the hot, dry conditions, firefighters will be kept close by so they can quickly extinguish any fires that break out.

Click to play video: 'Residents able to return to homes in area of Bocabec fire'
Residents able to return to homes in area of Bocabec fire

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2023.

