Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Vancouver Canucks re-up with Winnipeg’s Jett Woo

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 7:00 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg’s Jett Woo has a shiny new contract with the Vancouver Canucks.

The Canucks announced they’ve signed the defenceman to a one-year, two-way pact. Financial details were not disclosed.

Story continues below advertisement

The 22-year-old former member of the AAA Winnipeg Wild played the last two seasons at the AHL level with the Abbotsford Canucks after being selected by Vancouver in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

He led all Abbotsford blueliners in games played with seven goals and 14 assists in 68 games.

Trending Now

Prior to turning pro, Woo played four full seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Moose Jaw Warriors and Calgary Hitmen.

Woo will be a restricted free agent at the end of the contract.

Click to play video: 'Woo-hoo! Canucks Prospect Jett Woo’s banner year'
Woo-hoo! Canucks Prospect Jett Woo’s banner year
NHLWinnipeg SportsVancouver CanucksAHLAbbotsford CanucksJett WooJett woo signingJett Woo winnipeg
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers