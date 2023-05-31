Vancouver Canucks re-up with Winnipeg’s Jett Woo

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s Jett Woo has a shiny new contract with the Vancouver Canucks.

The Canucks announced they’ve signed the defenceman to a one-year, two-way pact. Financial details were not disclosed.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the #Canucks have agreed to terms with defenceman Jett Woo on a one-year, two-way contract. DETAILS | https://t.co/asVehiIg10 pic.twitter.com/8OBbNj1jLS — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) May 31, 2023

The 22-year-old former member of the AAA Winnipeg Wild played the last two seasons at the AHL level with the Abbotsford Canucks after being selected by Vancouver in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

He led all Abbotsford blueliners in games played with seven goals and 14 assists in 68 games.

Prior to turning pro, Woo played four full seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Moose Jaw Warriors and Calgary Hitmen.

Woo will be a restricted free agent at the end of the contract.