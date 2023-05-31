Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Chicago Wolves sign Winnipeg Ice sniper Connor McClennon to 1st pro deal

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 6:29 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg’s second all-time leading goal scorer in Ice franchise history has his first professional contract.

Just a day after former Ice forward Owen Pederson found work in the American Hockey League, his ex-teammate Connor McClennon joined him in the top pro league outside of the NHL.

The AHL’s Chicago Wolves signed McClennon to a two-year contract on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The 20-year-old ran out of junior eligibility after playing in parts of six seasons for the Ice.

Trending Now

The Alberta product was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft. He attended their training camp but never signed a contract.

McClennon was among Winnipeg’s top scorers for the last three seasons. He scored a career-best 46 goals with 46 assists in 64 games last season to finish third on the team in points.

He added another 14 tallies in 19 playoff games.

Pederson signed a two-year contract with the Providence Bruins on Tuesday.

Winnipeg hockey fans should see lots of McClennon next season as a member of a Manitoba Moose rival. The Wolves made four appearances at the Canada Life Centre last season.

More on Sports
HockeyWinnipeg SportsAHLWinnipeg IceAmerican Hockey LeagueChicago WolvesConnor McClennon
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers