Chicago Wolves sign Winnipeg Ice sniper Connor McClennon to 1st pro deal

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s second all-time leading goal scorer in Ice franchise history has his first professional contract.

Just a day after former Ice forward Owen Pederson found work in the American Hockey League, his ex-teammate Connor McClennon joined him in the top pro league outside of the NHL.

The AHL’s Chicago Wolves signed McClennon to a two-year contract on Wednesday.

Transaction: The Wolves have signed forward Connor McClennon to a two-year contract. The Flyers’ sixth-round pick (No. 178 overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft had 46 goals and 46 assists in 64 games with the CHL’s Winnipeg Ice (@WHLWpgICE) last season.@MidwestMoving pic.twitter.com/yfILDSin0d — Chicago Wolves (@Chicago_Wolves) May 31, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

The 20-year-old ran out of junior eligibility after playing in parts of six seasons for the Ice.

The Alberta product was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft. He attended their training camp but never signed a contract.

McClennon was among Winnipeg’s top scorers for the last three seasons. He scored a career-best 46 goals with 46 assists in 64 games last season to finish third on the team in points.

He added another 14 tallies in 19 playoff games.

Pederson signed a two-year contract with the Providence Bruins on Tuesday.

Winnipeg hockey fans should see lots of McClennon next season as a member of a Manitoba Moose rival. The Wolves made four appearances at the Canada Life Centre last season.